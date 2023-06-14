WEST POINT, N.Y. – 13 Army Black Knights have been selected to the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Teams. P Cooper Allan, WR Isaiah Alston, OL Connor Finucane, LB Leo Lowin, RB Tyson Riley and PR Tyrell Robinson were named to the first team. RB Jakobi Buchanan, LB Jimmy Ciarlo, OL Jackson Filipowicz, DB Quindrelin Hammonds, LB Austin Hill, OL Jordyn Law and DB Jabari Moore were named to the second team. Three Black Knights on the 2023 preseason list (Finucane, Lowin and Robinson) were named to the 2022 Phil Steele All-Independent Team.

Allan, a sophomore from Franklin, Tennessee played at Independence High School and then played at the United States Military Academy Prep School.

Alston caught 16 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown last season. In his West Point career, he has appeared in 27 games, recording 40 receptions for 765 yards and four touchdowns. He logged a season-best seven receptions for 123 yards with a touchdown last season at Wake Forest, becoming one of 13 Army receivers with multiple 100-yard games.

Finucane started all 12 games last season across the offensive line (eight at RG and four at RT). He garnered postseason recognition by being named Phil Steele Second Team Offense All-Independent. He has started all 25 games since 2021. Last month he was named one of four team captains for the upcoming 2023 season.

Lowin started 11 games, accumulating 100 tackles (48 solo), three sacks, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, three passes defended and a forced fumble last season. He recorded five games of 10+ tackles, including logging a career-high 16 tackles vs. Navy, which was good enough to be named the Army-Navy Game Player of the Game, voted on by the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association.

His team-high of 100 tackles, marked the first Army player to surpass 100+ tackles on the season since Cole Christiansen (112) in 2019. He was also one of three FBS players to record 100+ tackles, 3+ sacks and 2+ INTs this year. Lowin also received several accolades both on the field and in the classroom including Phil Steele Second Team Defense All-Independent and a College Sports Communicators Second Team Academic All-American. Last month he was named one of four team captains for the upcoming 2023 season.

Riley played in 10 games, rushing for 441 yards and two touchdowns last season. He logged a career-best 159 yards rushing vs. Villanova.

Robinson, one of Army's most versatile players in the run, pass, and return game sees him make the list as a punt returner. Last season he returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown vs. Villanova, marking Army's first punt or kickoff return for a touchdown since 2007.

Buchanan rushed for 335 yards and six touchdowns last season. He has played in 38 games in his career, rushing for 1,401 yards and 24 touchdowns, which currently ranks 10th in Army's all-time rushing ranks.

Ciarlo started all 12 games last season at outside linebacker recording 55 tackles (third-best on team), 3.5 tackles for loss, and two passes defended. Last month he was named one of four team captains for the upcoming 2023 season.

Filipowicz started in all 12 games last season, being named to College Football Network's Second-Team All-Independent Offense.

Hammonds played and started in 11 games last season, posting a career-best season logging 52 tackles (29 solo), two tackles for loss, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

Hill played in 12 games with five starts last season, totaling 41 tackles, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles (tied for first on the team). Last month he was named one of four team captains for the upcoming 2023 season.

Law started in seven games last season and has appeared in 25 career games.

Moore played and started in 10 games, recording 30 tackles (14 solo), one interception and five passes defended. He has played in 46 career games and has logged six interceptions.



