2-star defensive lineman Dayton Baugh excited to join Army’s 2019 class
Defensive tackle Dayton Baugh is one of the few 2019 prospects that we have not reported on prior to this current commitment article.But don’t let that diminished the 6-foot-3, 260 pounder and Riva...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news