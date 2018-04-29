

It was just less than a year ago that Rivals 2-star running back Earnest Crownover out of Grandview (TX) Grandview High School picked up his offer from the Army Black Knights. Fast forward to April 26th and that is when the 6-foot-1, 195 pounder reached out to assistant coach Kevin Corless to inform the Army West Point staff that he was ready to commit. “We have been in contact a lot and back in February,” shared Crownover. “I gave them a call and told them that I was interested and he told me that he would love to have me, but the application process was a while and that if I got accepted then everything was going to be good. He called me this Thursday giving me the good news about how I got accepted and I paused for a second because I couldn’t believe it ... I was so excited.”

Despite not haven’t had an opportunity to chat directly with head coach Jeff Monken surrounding his commitment or visit the campus, Crossover felt that pledging to Army was the best choice when it came to making his college decision. “I just thought this was a better opportunity for me and I’ve prayed and prayed and I felt like this was where God was leading me to go and even though I haven’t been on campus,” explained Crossover. “Coach Corless sold me on it, I’ve done my research and just hearing how great it is. There’s no doubt that I will like it once I am there.” On the football side of the equation, the tough running back had this to offer. “Knowing that they are based off their run is everything ... when I have the ball in my hands is a great feeling,” stated the prep bound running back, who comes in with some very impressive offensive stats. As as senior, Crownover rushed for 1,500 yards on just 146 carries, along with 22 receptions for 538 yards with 26 total touchdowns. For his career at Grandview High School, he rushed for 4,454 yards and 48 touchdowns with 62 receptions for 1,107 yards and 11 touchdowns.