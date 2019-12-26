News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-26 07:43:39 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 CB, Andrew Garwo remains high on Army West Point

Rivals 2-star 2021 CB prospect Andrew Garwo with Army DC, John Loose
Rivals 2-star 2021 CB prospect Andrew Garwo with Army DC, John Loose
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Despite the Army staff attempting to close out the final touches of the 2020 class, there still remains an emphasis on identifying and recruiting 2021 prospects, albeit that some of those players h...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}