News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-16 10:28:04 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 safety Aidan Ryan talks Army Black Knights offer

GBK Subscription Special for the Month of February!
GBK Subscription Special for the Month of February!
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
2021 Safety prospect Aidan Ryan now holds an offer from the Army Black Knights
2021 Safety prospect Aidan Ryan now holds an offer from the Army Black Knights (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

As the Army staff continues to transition their attention from the 2020 prospects to the 2021 class, GoBlackKnights.com is following suit. As such, we bring you the latest of the current class of p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}