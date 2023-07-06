To say that the Army Black Knights closed out June strong and are coming out of the gates hot in July would be an understatement. As the calendar turns to July, few have the ceiling Army has from a talent acquisition standpoint. The program already has 33 verbal commitments.

That brings us to speedster Cameron Walker, who has been clocked at 10.56 (Mid Piedmont 3A championships 2023) in the 100m and 21.05 in the 200m. He is a 3x State Champion. If you have been following Army's recruiting, especially the 2023 and 2024 classes ... speed has become part of the recruiting equation.

Walker (middle) shows off his separation speed

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder out of Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, North Carolina is a must-get for the Black Knights. And according to Walker, the possibility is high. "I just talked to the head coach Jeff Monken on Sunday," shared Walker. "We had a conversation about them being my No. 1 school right now and how they will allow me to also run track at the school if I choose to do so. He was ecstatic and can’t wait for me to call West Point home." "I’m not sure when I will make my decision because track recruiting starts in the fall." In addition to the 100m and 200m, Walker also does the long jump and 4x100.