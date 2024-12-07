2025 Commits chime in on Army’s 35-14 AAC Championship win over Tulane

With the commitment from talented OL prospect Noah Marquez, Army just put an exclamation point on their 2025 class
The Army Black Knights (10-1) jumped after their 10th win of the season. This past Saturday, Army took down UTSA
Come inside GBK as Sr. Analyst Gordon Larson breaks down Saturday's contest via our MMQB series
On Saturday, Army clinched home-field advantage for the conference championship game and the 2025 commits chime in
In dramatic fashion, Army defeat UTSA, 29-24 and become AAC regular season champions
With the commitment from talented OL prospect Noah Marquez, Army just put an exclamation point on their 2025 class
The Army Black Knights (10-1) jumped after their 10th win of the season. This past Saturday, Army took down UTSA
Come inside GBK as Sr. Analyst Gordon Larson breaks down Saturday's contest via our MMQB series