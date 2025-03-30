2026 CJ Frasier pulls in Army offer during Jr. Day visit

As previously noted, 3 “former” Black Knights who worked out at West Point today for the program’s annual Pro Day.
GBK Related Article:2026 prospect Gavin Madigan looking to revisit West Point (2/26)
Talented 2026 DL Manny Lewis, who has two former high school teammates on the Army squad. What’s next?
Under HC Jeff Monken’s tenure at West Point, the Army coaching staff has had tremendous success recruiting Georgia
Following Tuesday’s practice GBK’s Football Analyst Joe Iacono interviewed three players … Larkin, Matteson & Gemma
As previously noted, 3 “former” Black Knights who worked out at West Point today for the program’s annual Pro Day.
GBK Related Article:2026 prospect Gavin Madigan looking to revisit West Point (2/26)
Talented 2026 DL Manny Lewis, who has two former high school teammates on the Army squad. What’s next?