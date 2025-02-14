2026 RB Jeremy “JJ” Seidi pulls down offer the Army Black Knights

Come inside GBK as St. Pauls HS Head Football Coach Mike Setzer breaks down what Army is getting in Theo Setzer
Yes, we will readily admit that fans here on GBK are the most in-depth fans around. Come inside for Super Bowl Chatter
Just because we are coming off of the countdown to Super Bowl Sunday, Army football recruiting is still in full effect
When you talk about Top Army Football Players, there is no doubt that Safety Caleb Campbell in that conversation mix
Tapiwanashe Hananda is a senior CB out of New Braunfels, Texas, who is the newest member of Army's 2025 recruiting class
