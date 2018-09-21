Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-21 07:22:21 -0500') }} football Edit

3-Star Army commit Keiran Grant opens his season strong

Zzulzog2kgd7mnwo6art
Rivals 3-star RB Keiran Grant
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Despite having his season start off slow because of a slight injury, Rivals 3-star running back Keiran Grant shared with GoBlackKnights.com that he is now top tier form.“My season has started slow ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}