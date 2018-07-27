Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-27 22:54:38 -0500') }} football Edit

3-star LB Spencer Jones declares that the Army Black Knights are his choice

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Ejbspvdjlge4z6qijbe5
Rivals 3-star LB Spencer Jones says yes to Army West Point
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

There was clearly much anticipation and expectation around Friday’s huge recruiting event, “Knight on the Hudson”.The question was, would the early results live up to the hyped up expectations that...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}