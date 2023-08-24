3-Star LB Tyler Cooks high on the Army Black Knights
GoBlackKnights.com caught up with talented Rivals 3-Star OLB Tyler Cooks, who currently holds several offers including the likes of Army, and Navy, just to name a couple.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, who is out of Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas and has remained in contact with the Black Knights’ coaching staff since his unofficial visit to West Point in July.
“My recruiting is good and me and the coaches are in a great standing,” shared Cooks relative to his ongoing communication with the Army staff.
“Right now I was actually talking about my new car my people got me {laughing}. I got a Acura TL and I told them I got my car separately and they both hyped me up, then we talked about my big game on Friday.”
According to Cooks, he is in contact with every coach at Army, but for the most part, he conversations are with Coaches Darren Paige and Justin Weaver (aka Coach Juice), as he pointed to his level of interest in the Black Knights.
“I spoke to them yesterday and my interest is wayyy up there,” he declared, as he turned the conversation to his upcoming season-opening game.
“I have a huge game Friday … 20,000 fans, so we just talked about how I gotta carry my team on my back. We play Shadow Creek and of course, I can’t wait because we lost last year … gotta get some get back this year.”
“We share a stadium. That’s why it’s a big game because for 6 years we’ve been so close and never played. Both schools are historic.”
Positionally, Army is recruiting Cooks as a linebacker and he noted that the staff shared with you that they currently have 3 former Black Knights in the NFL who are linebackers.
“Yeah, their plan for me is great,” said the Texas product
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel