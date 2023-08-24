GoBlackKnights.com caught up with talented Rivals 3-Star OLB Tyler Cooks, who currently holds several offers including the likes of Army, and Navy, just to name a couple.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, who is out of Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas and has remained in contact with the Black Knights’ coaching staff since his unofficial visit to West Point in July.

“My recruiting is good and me and the coaches are in a great standing,” shared Cooks relative to his ongoing communication with the Army staff.

“Right now I was actually talking about my new car my people got me {laughing}. I got a Acura TL and I told them I got my car separately and they both hyped me up, then we talked about my big game on Friday.”