A Quick Turn for the Better: Isaiah Alston & Tyrell Robinson





A few days ago we announced that the Black Knights’ two super sophomores, WR Isaiah Alston & RB Tyrell Robinson were entering the NCAA transfer portal, and the prospects looked a bit bleak for Army’s passing game in 2022.

However, today both sophomores apparently saw the light and have decided to stay at West Point and graduate. Things are definitely looking better.

GoBlackKnights.com is in the process of putting together a series of articles on departures and returning players at each position, and the transfer portal situation posed a major concern in putting together the data for those articles.

Alston is one of the two best pass receivers to play at West Point since Army returned to the triple-option offense in 2008, and Robinson is probably the most versatile offensive weapon we’ve seen at Army in recent years.

Most football programs rate their wide receivers on how well they run routes and haul in passes. Army’s wide receivers are run blockers or at least decoys about 85% of the time, but having a receiver of Alston’s caliber kept opposing defensive backs on their toes, or perhaps more accurately kept them from flooding the box against the run. He is good enough to beat most cornerbacks, and that keeps the safeties from over committing to the run. Losing him would have reduced the effectiveness of the passing game significantly, which was a major factor in the success of the 2021 offense.

Robinson has been the second leading receiver on the team two years running, but his contributions go well beyond that. He has been the main outside threat in the running game the past two years, and Head Coach Jeff Monken and Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis have been using him more on counter plays this past season. In addition, he’s been the best kick and punt return man to play for Army in many years. Having him back in the fold will make it easier to plan the running game along with the kick return game on special teams.