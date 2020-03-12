WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point Athletic Association has officially announced the cancellation of all remaining athletic events for the 2019-20 season.

Due to the increased concerns around COVID-19, Army is in alignment with the NCAA and Patriot League decisions to immediately suspend all athletic activities for all teams.

"We all have the core instinct to fight and to compete, but it has gotten to the point where competing under the current conditions may bring us more harm than good" Athletic Director Mike Buddie said. "Our number one concern is the health and safety of our cadet-athletes, coaches, staff and their families, but the decision to suspend all practices and competitions helps promote social distances and has the potential to prevent the spread of the virus. While we are saddened that our seniors have played in their final competitions, we know they will grow from these extraordinary circumstances and will become excellent leaders of character for the U.S. Army.

"Additional local information on the 'Novel Coronavirus' and preventative measures can be found on the West Point Garrison & Community and Keller Army Community Hospital pages.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for upcoming competitions will be refunded through the Army West Point Ticket Office. Refund credit transaction timing may vary by bank. A Ticket Office representative will be contacting all accounts that purchased tickets.

Please check back regularly for updates and recommendations.

Please direct any questions or requests to Greg Mogavero (gregory.mogavero@westpoint.edu )