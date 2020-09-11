GoBlackKnights - Amadeo West named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Amadeo West, a senior linebacker on the Army West Point football team, was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy 2020 Watch List Friday morning. West was one of 35 players named to the list for the award, which is presented annually to a defensive player with exceptional performance on and off the field.

Despite missing significant playing time due to injuries in his career, West was named a captain of the team for the 2020 season. The Oceanside, Calif., native has played in 14 games in his career, recording a total of 33 tackles (15 solo). In Army's season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State, West played a part in two tackles both of which went for a loss of yardage.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy has been presented annually since 2004 and is named after former USC defensive back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott. The award is unique because it represents the first college football award to give equal weight to personal character as well as athletic performance. Its past winners include David Pollack (Georgia), Jerry Hughes (TCU), J.J. Watt (Wisconsin), Luke Kuechly (Boston College) and Anthony Barr (UCLA).

Army will look to build off its 42-0 win over Middle Tennessee State last Saturday when it hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.