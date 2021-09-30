Arik Smith named a Semi-Finalist for the Campbell Trophy

Senior MLB and Co-Captain Arik Smith was one of 79 FBS level football players named a semi-finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy this week.

The Campbell Trophy, considered by many as the academic Heisman, is awarded annually by the National Football Foundation. Nominees for the award must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Another Army linebacker, Andrew Rodriguez won the award in 2011. His name appears with the 3 former Heisman winners on the front of the press box at Michie Stadium.

The NFF will select 12-14 finalists on October 27, and each of the finalists will receive an $18,000 scholarship.

Smith is an electrical engineering major and one of Army’s most experienced seniors with 27 career starts. He has recorded 182 career tackles, including 16.5 Tackles for Loss and 6.5 Sacks.