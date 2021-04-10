GoBlackKnights - Army (#10/11) Impressive in victory over Loyola (#13)

BALTIMORE - The No. 10/11 Army West Point men’s lacrosse team jumped out to a 5-1 advantage in the first quarter and took home a 12-7 win over 13th-ranked Loyola on Saturday afternoon in Patriot League action.

The Black Knights (5-2, 3-1 Patriot League) were led by Aidan Byrnes, who finished with four goals, while Nickolas Edinger had four points on a hat trick and an assist. Wyatt Schupler was impressive in net with 16 saves and held Loyola to only four goals through the first three quarters.

Gunner Philipp and Danny Kielbasa added two goals as well and Marcus Hudgins led the defense with two caused turnovers and six ground balls. Brendan Nichtern was held scoreless for the first time since the 2019 season, but did his part in other ways on the field.

“We were really efficient offensively,” head coach Joe Alberici said. “I don’t think another team has relied as much on one player as we have on Brendan Nichtern. He has been phenomenal. It became apparent early on that we were winning battles in other matchups and Brendan just played his role and that was a big step for our team. Aidan Byrnes getting four and Nickolas Edinger have three and our second line middies on the field for a bunch of goals was good to see.”

Army opened up the scoring with Kielbasa and Edinger scoring the first two goals of the game only eight seconds apart and Army was off and running. Kielbasa added his second in the frame and Philipp and Byrnes got started in the opening 15 minutes to give Army the 5-2 lead at the end of one.

Byrnes and Philipp went back-to-back to start the second quarter to push the lead up to 7-2 with 6:50 left in the first half. Loyola got a pair back with Kevin Lindley scoring his 26th of the season, but Army contained the leading scorer for the Greyhounds, holding him to one goal in the matchup. Dan Wigley had the other goal for the home squad in the second frame and Army had a 7-4 advantage at the break.

The Black Knights really opened up in the game in the third quarter as they held Loyola scoreless for the entire 15 minutes and built up an 10-4 lead going into the final frame. Edinger had two in the quarter and Bobby Abshire found the scoresheet with his 14th of the season.

Byrnes continued to score in the fourth with two goals sandwiched around a tally from Loyola’s Aidan Olmstead and Army lead 12-5 with 8:39 on the clock.

Cam Wyers and Evan James finished out the scoring for the Greyhounds, but Army came away with its fifth win of the season, improving to 3-1 in Patriot League play and went over .500 on the road at 3-2.

“A complete victory for us and a tough one to get on the road,” head coach Joe Alberici said. “Really proud of our guys for making it happen.”