GoBlackKnights - Army adds No. 20 Cincinnati to 2020 Schedule

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point football has added a game at No. 21 Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 part of a home-and-home series it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Game one of the series will be at Nippert Stadium this upcoming Sept. 26, while the return game in the series is set for Oct. 4, 2031 at Michie Stadium.

The Bearcats are currently ranked No. 20 in the Preseason AP Poll.

The Black Knights and the Bearcats have met six times in program history and the record is an even 3-3 in those games. The first game was in 1963 at Michie Stadium, a 22-0 victory by the Black Knights. The last meeting between the two clubs was in 2004 at Michie Stadium, where Army fell, 48-29.

The game on Sept. 26 will be the first in Cincinnati for the Black Knights since a close 33-29 loss in 2003. UC leads the series 2-1 in contests played at Nippert Stadium.

The addition of the Cincinnati game completes the Black Knights’ 2020 schedule, adding to a previously announced 12-game slate.

Game time and TV information will be available at a later date.

Currently, Cincinnati will start the 2020 season without fans at Nippert Stadium. The admittance of fans in the stadium later in the season will only be done if it is determined it can be done safely. There is no timeline on such a determination.