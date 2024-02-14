Army and Notre Dame to Renew Rivalry in Shamrock Series Game
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point football team and the University of Notre Dame football team will square off this upcoming season on November 23, 2024, at Yankee Stadium, in what is considered a home game for Notre Dame.
CLICK HERE for Shamrock Series: Army vs. Notre Dame @ Yankee Stadium (11/23/24)
The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock with kickoff time to be announced at a later date.
Army's full American Athletic Conference (AAC) schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
Army and Notre Dame have met at the home of the Yankees 23 times, including 22 times at the original Yankee Stadium (1925-29, '31-46, '69) and once at the current Yankee Stadium. The most recent contest in 2010 also marked the first college football game played at the current Stadium, which opened its doors in 2009.
Army and Notre Dame last met in 2016, a 44-6 Irish win at the Alamodome.
Army and Notre Dame have also played at the famed Polo Grounds, which was located across the Harlem River from where Yankee Stadium is, Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, Shea Stadium in Queens and Giants Stadium in New Jersey.
The announcement of the game is a part of the return of Notre Dame's Shamrock Series which began in 2009, to "take a home game on the road' as the Irish celebrate the 100th anniversary of the fabled Four Horsemen backfield of Jim Crowley, Elmer Layden, Don Miller and Harry Stuhldreher.
Army will be meeting Notre Dame for the 52nd time overall (The Irish lead the all-time series 39-8-4).
The game marks the third Shamrock Series game to be played at Yankee Stadium. Notre Dame is 11-0 all-time in the Shamrock Series.
Army has received a limited ticket allotment from Notre Dame to this game and it will be available for purchase as part of the 2024 Army-Navy and single game ticket presale starting on April 9, 2024, to members of the Army A Club at the AD's Circle level. To stay informed of any updates ahead of the presale, complete the form HERE for future email information regarding purchasing from the Army ticket allotment.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel