WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point football team and the University of Notre Dame football team will square off this upcoming season on November 23, 2024, at Yankee Stadium, in what is considered a home game for Notre Dame.





The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock with kickoff time to be announced at a later date.

Army's full American Athletic Conference (AAC) schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Army and Notre Dame have met at the home of the Yankees 23 times, including 22 times at the original Yankee Stadium (1925-29, '31-46, '69) and once at the current Yankee Stadium. The most recent contest in 2010 also marked the first college football game played at the current Stadium, which opened its doors in 2009.

Army and Notre Dame last met in 2016, a 44-6 Irish win at the Alamodome.



