Friday’s Spring Game and surrounding events were an ideal way to truly look ahead to summer football training camp, along with the 2023 season. First, let’s start with yesterday's game itself, which produced several narratives. This was the game where fans were anxiously awaiting the public unfolding of the “new” offense. However, as soon as I stepped onto the football facilities, I was approached by a couple of coaches who made it clear that what would be shown offensively during the game itself would be somewhat abbreviated. Meaning, because of the injuries at running back and the limited number of players available at that position, the full offense would not be on display.

Hidden Treasures

Running Back Noah Short (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

But even with those limitations (injuries), it is safe to say that there are a few “diamonds in the rough, but diamonds sure enough”. Because running backs Noah Short and Noah Alexander showed up and both had solid 1st quarter performances… albeit no official stats were on display. However, what was on display was Alexander’s touchdown run. In the 2nd quarter, Short was on the receiving end of QB Dwayne Coleman’s 16-touchdown pass.

Coleman during pre-game warm-ups (GoBlackKnights.com)

Speaking of Coleman … the proverbial question of the day/evening was, “WHO IS DWAYNE COLEMAN?” No. 10 (Coleman) started for the Gold Team versus the Black Team which was led by QB Bryson Daily. Throughout the contest or at least Coleman’s time and reps during the first half, he turned heads with his passing and running. The first touchdown of the day came from an impressive deep pass to talented and reliable wide receiver Isaiah Alston and Coleman didn’t let up after that.

The game ended as it started … tons of excitement as Dakota Wagner pulled down the game-winning touchdown, and the Black Team took down the Gold Team, 31-30.

NOTABLES:

INJURIES (Did Not Play)

BLACK TEAM

Talented RB Tyrell Robinson on the sidelines (GoBlackKnights.com)

• Zach Mundell • Keanu Kama • Tommy Zitiello • Sabastian Shannon • Tyrell Robinson • Dallis Small • Lucky Brooks • Jakobi Buchanan • Hayden Reed • Spencer Jones • Kelvyn Crummie • Deshontez Gray • Cody Bradford • Isaiah Lige • Josh Lingefelter • Malik James • Jacob Tuioti • Chris Frey





GOLD TEAM

DL Nate Smith was also one of the walking injured (GoBlackKnights.com)

• Ahlon Mitchell • Jacob Azizi • Damon Washington • Markel Johnson • Tyson Riley • Mike Ceniasukas • Hamilton Baker • Jarel Dickson • Nate Smith • Casey Shorter • Camden O’Gara • Isaiah Filisi • David Hoyt • Matt Robbins • David Crossan • TJ McCormack • Blane Cleaver

Recruiting Is Non-Stop

From left to Right: Sean Donovan, Carson Smith, Matt Gemma, Patrick Kendall & Sam Oppenheimer (GoBlackKnights.com)