Army Black & Gold Spring Game (4/21/23)
Friday’s Spring Game and surrounding events were an ideal way to truly look ahead to summer football training camp, along with the 2023 season.
First, let’s start with yesterday's game itself, which produced several narratives.
This was the game where fans were anxiously awaiting the public unfolding of the “new” offense. However, as soon as I stepped onto the football facilities, I was approached by a couple of coaches who made it clear that what would be shown offensively during the game itself would be somewhat abbreviated. Meaning, because of the injuries at running back and the limited number of players available at that position, the full offense would not be on display.
Hidden Treasures
But even with those limitations (injuries), it is safe to say that there are a few “diamonds in the rough, but diamonds sure enough”.
Because running backs Noah Short and Noah Alexander showed up and both had solid 1st quarter performances… albeit no official stats were on display. However, what was on display was Alexander’s touchdown run.
In the 2nd quarter, Short was on the receiving end of QB Dwayne Coleman’s 16-touchdown pass.
Speaking of Coleman … the proverbial question of the day/evening was, “WHO IS DWAYNE COLEMAN?”
No. 10 (Coleman) started for the Gold Team versus the Black Team which was led by QB Bryson Daily. Throughout the contest or at least Coleman’s time and reps during the first half, he turned heads with his passing and running. The first touchdown of the day came from an impressive deep pass to talented and reliable wide receiver Isaiah Alston and Coleman didn’t let up after that.
The game ended as it started … tons of excitement as Dakota Wagner pulled down the game-winning touchdown, and the Black Team took down the Gold Team, 31-30.
NOTABLES:
• Quarterbacks: Dewayne Coleman had three touchdown passes and Bryson Daily had two.
• Taylor Saulberry had two touchdowns on the night, one a blocked punt return and one a receiving score.
• Up-and-coming RB Dakoda Wagner registered two receiving touchdowns.
• WR Isaiah Alston and RB Noah Short each had receiving touchdowns.
• Running Backs: Miles Stewart and Noah Alexander each had a rushing touchdown.
INJURIES (Did Not Play)
BLACK TEAM
• Zach Mundell
• Keanu Kama
• Tommy Zitiello
• Sabastian Shannon
• Tyrell Robinson
• Dallis Small
• Lucky Brooks
• Jakobi Buchanan
• Hayden Reed
• Spencer Jones
• Kelvyn Crummie
• Deshontez Gray
• Cody Bradford
• Isaiah Lige
• Josh Lingefelter
• Malik James
• Jacob Tuioti
• Chris Frey
GOLD TEAM
• Ahlon Mitchell
• Jacob Azizi
• Damon Washington
• Markel Johnson
• Tyson Riley
• Mike Ceniasukas
• Hamilton Baker
• Jarel Dickson
• Nate Smith
• Casey Shorter
• Camden O’Gara
• Isaiah Filisi
• David Hoyt
• Matt Robbins
• David Crossan
• TJ McCormack
• Blane Cleaver
Recruiting Is Non-Stop
In addition to the on the field excitement, there was plenty of energy prior to the game and during the game as TONS of high school prospects and recruits were on hand to take in Junior Day, traditional football recruiting day, along with the game itself.
The uniqueness of Friday’s visiting recruits is that it consisted of several 2023 commits, along with tons of 2024 visitors as well as some recruits who don’t currently hold an offer from the Black Knights, but have strong interest in the program.
