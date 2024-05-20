WEST POINT, N.Y. – Make it six in a row.

Army West Point Baseball defeated arch rival Navy Monday at Doubleday Field to win its sixth consecutive Patriot League Tournament Championship with a 3-0 victory in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

"It's not set up to do this," said head coach Chris Tracz on the program winning a sixth consecutive championship. "It's a new team. We had to fight through a lot of stuff. But I'm really proud of them.

"As the year goes on, and you get closer and closer as a team, the adversity, the time on the bus, the wins and losses bonds the team together."

Matthew Ronnebaum pitched eight shutout innings and struck out nine batters. He tied his existing career-highs in both categories, previously set at Navy last season in a regular season game April 23.

"I couldn't have done it without the guys behind me today," said Ronnebaum. "Emotions were high today. Myself, [catcher] Derek Berg and [pitching coach] John Sheehan had a plan from before the game, [and] things were working."

"We've been working for this all year," said Chris Barr. "It's always sweet to dog pile on our field with all these guys who have worked all year."

Having taken Game 1 of the best-of-three series Sunday, the Black Knights needed just two hits Monday to secure the conference title and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Tanner Gresham worked around a pair of baserunners in the ninth inning to record his first save of the season, in what was his fourth appearance back from Tommy John Surgery.

"[When I took the mound] there were a lot of things going through my head," said Gresham. "That last out is still replaying in my mind right now. I didn't just do it for myself, I did it for all of my teammates. It's unbelievable."

"[Gresham] is one of the hardest-working guys on this team. Seeing the success he's had after coming back from Tommy John is amazing," said Ronnebaum.

Barr had both hits for Army on Monday.

After Addison Ainsworth and Thomas Schreck walked in the third inning, Ainsworth scored on a wild pitch before Barr drove in Schreck and Berg with an RBI single.

Tracz led the club to its second title in his two-year tenure at West Point.

Army won the tournament title after claiming the regular season crown two weeks ago, with a 16-8 Patriot League regular season record. The Black Knights will take a 31-21 overall record to the NCAA Tournament.