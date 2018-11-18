



Well, this weekend saw Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and the Black Knight’s football program take a look back as they continue to move forward in time.

Looking Back & Moving Forward: For the first time since 1996, The Army West Point football program saw themselves in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, ranked as the No. 23 team in the nation. They were also designated No. 24 in the Coaches Poll.

Part of the formula that has seen the program grow under Monken, who is now in his 5th year as the mentor to Army football has been recruiting.

So, today and tomorrow, we take a look at the Army Black Knights football team to see how the starting lineup looked like as recruits “back in the day”.

This is a group that is 11th in the nation in total defense, where they allowing a only 3.314 yards per play and 301.3 yards per game.





Here is a deeper look back at the Black Knights’ roster starting with the defense, who have help this team and program move forward: