GoBlackKnights.com

It was a beautiful day for football as the Black Knights of Army West Point hosted the Liberty Flames in the season home opener at Michie Stadium. It was the first ever meeting between the two independent teams, and the Black Knights evened their season record at 1-1 with a dominant running game that was slowed mostly by a few questionable chop block penalties. As predicted, Liberty could not contain Army’s ground attack which rolled up 449 yards on 74 attempts for a 6.1 yards per carry average. The two Army quarterbacks combined for just 2 completions in 8 attempts but one of them was good for a 44 yard touchdown that boosted quarterback Kelvin Hopkins’ efficiency rating to 148.2. The Black Knight defense was hit and miss, but good enough to hold the Flames to 14 points on 317 yards passing and 110 yards rushing. Perhaps the most telling statistic was the 3-0 turnover advantage for the Black Knights which helped offset 100 yards in penalties in the game. As expected, the Black Knights dominated time of possession at 41:30, and made good on their two 4th down conversion attempts to maintain ball control.

First Quarter

Liberty took a touchback to get the ball on their 25, and made 2 first downs before safety Jaylon McClinton recovered a Liberty fumble to turn the ball over to Army West Point. A chop block penalty pushed the Black Knights back inside their own 30. Army was moving the ball well up the middle, but then an apparent touchdown by Hopkins was called back on a dubious chop block call. Hopkins was dropped for a loss on the next play bringing up 3d and 20. The Flames had Army’s receivers well covered and Hopkins threw it away to bring out the punt team and the Flames had the ball back inside their own 20. The Flames picked up 1 first down before the defense forced them to punt it away, and Army started their second possession from their own 18. Army stayed on the ground, punching out first downs in one or two plays before running back Calen Holt broke loose on a run off tackle for a 25 yard touchdown to give Army an early 7-0 lead.

Fullback Darnell Woolfolk busted up the middle for a 27 yard touchdown to open Army’s lead to 14-0 GoBlackKnights.com



The Flames returned the ensuing kickoff to the 24, where they started their third drive of the game. Junior star cornerback Elijah Riley made a great defensive play on a second down pass attempt and Calvert missed on his next attempt and the Flames were forced to punt again. Mike Reynolds fielded the punt on the 32 and returned it 22 yards to the 46 and a targeting penalty on the Flames tacked on another 15 yards to the Liberty 31. Kell Walker picked up a quick 5 yards on a pitchout and then captain and fullback Darnell Woolfolk busted up the middle for a 27 yard touchdown to open Army’s lead to 14-0. A late hit by inside linebacker James Nachtigal gave Liberty an unearned first down in Army territory, but two well defended passes and a sack brought up a 4th down and 15 on the Army 44 as the quarter ended with Army out front 14-0.

"We did not turn the ball over" — Army OC Brent Davis said was the key to the offense's performance

Second Quarter

Reynolds made a fair catch of the Liberty punt on the Army 15, where the Black Knights launched their 4th possession. After making a first down to the 26, another chop block call stalled the Black Knight’s drive forcing a punt by Nick Schrage that rolled 50 yards to the Liberty 23. Liberty made one first down before the defense held at the Army 44, forcing a shanked punt that went out-of-bounds on the 27. Sophomore slotback Fred Cooper, who missed the Duke game, scampered around end for a quick 14 to start the drive, but then Liberty held Army to 3 short gains to force another punt, and Schrage kicked a 35 yarder that Liberty returned to their 22. A quick pass and a run netted a first down to the 34. Liberty came up a half yard short on 3d and 4 and Liberty went for the conversion but came up short again, and Army had the ball back on the Liberty 44.

Sophomore slotback Fred Cooper in action GoBlackKnights.com



Another chop block call negated a big run by Hopkins, but Cooper got it back on the next play and Holt converted with yards to spare on 3d and 2 to bring up a first down on the 30. Three short gains brought up a 4th and 1 on the 21 as Monken called a timeout. Woolfolk had no problem pickup the first down, but then a holding call negated a good run by Artice Hobbs, and Monken was forced to go to the air to try to put seven points on the board. Hopkins failed to complete on two pass attempts and Landon Salyers came in for his first successful field goal attempt of the season to add another 3 points and send the Black Knights into the locker room leading 17-0.

Third Quarter

Head Coach Jeff Monken GoBlackKnights.com



Army took the touchback to started the half on their own 25, and after two big running plays moved the ball out to the 44, Hopkins found receiver Christian Hayes wide open down the middle for a quick touchdown to increase Army’s lead to 24-0. Kentory Matthews found an opening up the middle for a 50 yard gain to the Army 28, and Calvert found an open receiver for a 28 yard touchdown pass and Liberty’s first score of the game to narrow the lead to 24-7 after 2 minutes of play in the half. Army took the touchback again to start on the 25, and Hopkins opened the drive with an 8 yard gain on a keeper, which was followed with a first down plunge by Woolfolk. Hopkins and Woolfolk were held to a yard each on the next two runs, but Holt took a pitch outside for a first down on the 40 for a first down. Then 2 incomplete pass attempts on either side of a one-yard run by Walker brought up a fourth down and Zach Potter came in for a pooch punt to the Libery 15. Liberty marched 85 yards in 13 plays for their second score of the game, capped by a 28 yard pass from Calvert to King. Army took another touchback and began their next drive on the 25, grinding it out up the middle to the Liberty 49 until the Flames stacked the middle to stop the run and forced Army to punt it away again. Liberty got the ball back on their 20, and Calvert went back to work through the air moving the ball to the Army 41. A false start set them back to the 46 and two plays later Liberty was forced to punt and Army got the ball back on their own 20 when Liberty failed to keep the ball out of the end zone. Hopkins picked up a quick 18 yards, and Walker followed up with an 8 yard gain to move the ball out to the 38 as time ran out in the third quarter with Army holding onto a 24-14 lead and on the move again.

Fourth Quarter

Woolfolk opened the quarter with a 4 yard run for a first down. Slotback Artice Hobbs and Walker combined for 8 yards, and then Connor Slomka ran for 8 for a first down and followed it with a 22 yard gain to the 12. Holt picked up 8 around end and got another 2 yards tacked on for a targeting call on Liberty. Then Woolfolk bulled his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day to increase Army’s lead to 31-14.

Junior FB Connor Slomka GoBlackKnights.com



Liberty called a fair catch to get the ball on their 25 for the start of their next possession with 11:47 left in the game. Calvert went straight to his passing game but overthrew his receiver on his first attempt and Jaylon McClinton made a diving interception to turn the ball back to Army West Point on the 49. Hopkins started the drive with a 17 yard completion to Walker, and after Slomka picked up 2, Cooper ran for 15 and a first down at the Liberty 17. Cooper was stopped for a 1 yard loss, Hobbs gained 6 on a pitch, and Slomka came up inches short on 3d down. To no one’s surprise, Monken went for the conversion and Hopkins followed the surge of his offensive line for 2 yards and a first and goal at the Liberty 6 yard line. Slomka got the call again and picked up 4 yards to the 2, and then he finished it off with a plunge into the end zone to increase the lead to 38-14 with 7:13 left in the game. Liberty took another touchback to start on their 25, and with the clock working against them. Calvert fired a quick strike to the 44, but he was flushed from the pocket on the next play. He followed with a completion that went for a net loss to the 38. Defensive lineman Raymond Wright broke through to drop Calvert for a 10 yard loss, and the Flames took a 5 yard delay of game to force a punt from their own 22. Monken eschewed the return to get the ball back on the Army 46, and with the 24 point lead, Monken sent Luke Langdon in to get some additional game experience at quarterback. The Flames held Army to a three-and-out and a punt gave them the ball back ont their own 12 with 3:12 left on the clock. After the Flames tried two running plays, Calvert connected with a receiver deep downfield, but McClinton forced a fumble that Cam Jones recovered and returned 33 yards to the Army 42. Langdon came back in to run out the clock.

Quickie Statistics

Notable Performances

"I thought that we tackled better ... that was the key to the defense's performance today" — Army DC, Jay Batement

- Jaylon McClinton created two of the three turnovers with a fumble recovery and an interception, and he tied for second in total tackles with 5. - Elijah Riley had great coverage on his assigned receivers and led the Black Knights with 3 passes defended. - James Gibson got his second Sack of the season, and Raymond Wright had his first Sack.

Sr. Safety James 'Gibby' Gibson GoBlackKnights.com

- Christian Hayes had his first career reception for a 44 yard touchdown. - Darnell Woolfolk led all rushers with 98 yards in 17 attempts and led the team in scoring with 2 rushing touchdowns. Calen Holt added 72 yards and a TD and Connor Slomak 71 and a TD in a banner day for Fullback U. - Fred Cooper was Army’s second leading rusher with 81 yards in 10 carries. - Landon Salyers converted his first career field goal from 42 yards out.