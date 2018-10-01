Army Black Knights in pursuit of Maryland DT Billy Wooden
The Army Black Knights continue to extend their recruiting reach down in the Mid-Atlantic region and it has lead to their pursuit of 6-foot-3, 275 pound defensive tackle Billy Wooden.The Towson (MD...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news