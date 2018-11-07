Army Black Knights land top tier DL, Dylan Perez
With his commitment coming shortly after his official visit this past weekend, talented defensive lineman Dylan Perez took some time to preview his decision with GoBlackKnights.com.
The Miami (FL) Columbus High School product selected Army West Point over 12 other offers, including Navy, Buffalo and a PWO from the Miami Hurricanes.
So let’s first hear from 6-foot-1, 284 pounder and his feedback on his official visit this past weekend, which of course included taking in the game on Saturday versus Air Force.
OFFICIAL VISIT & GAME DAY EXPERIENCE
“It went great,” shared Perez of his overall OV experience, as he was joined by his parents. “I had already been there in April, but it was great seeing it during the season, the academic season ... it was much more lively and it right in the middle of fall too, so it was really nice up there.”
“The game was also outstanding and it’s always great when your team comes out with a win. But just the atmosphere itself was awesome. They were saying that people flew in, folks drove down and there was just bunch of alums there from years and years ago. It shows that the tradition is still very much alive and well.”
“When I was watching the game, I saw myself fitting in,” he added. “They like to move the D-linemen all around and I really like that about them and not just a one position player. I asked coach about it and I think I have great quickness laterally and I think that will really help in their defense. From a nose position, I think I would fit great.”
Perez admitted that his ongoing relationship with the Army coaching staff has been one of the pillars in his recruiting process and of course would solidify his upcoming college decision.
“I have been in contact with them so much, so when I was up there it wasn’t like meeting them for the first time,” he explained. “It’s just great seeing them face to face and being able to shake their hands. But I was connecting a lot with Coach [Daryl] Dixon, my main recruiter and the D-line coach, Coach [Chad] Wilt.”
Needless to say, there were some of the things that stood out during his official visit this past weekend, that obviously the final push that the 6-foot-2, 278 pounder needed.
We GBK spoke to Perez on Sunday, as he had opportunity along with his family to process the visit and his recruiting overall, he supplied us with this brief comment.
“I will say that a commitment is coming very soon,” declared Perez, who then connected with us yesterday evening.
THE COMMITMENT
“I told them last night and I first called Coach Wilt,” stated the Columbus High School performer. “It was pretty concise ... I told him all of the reasons for why I wanted to commit, which being the brotherhood, the school itself and the Jag opportunities afterward and he was very excited for me and the team.”
Perez indicated that he also had an opportunity extend his pledge to Monken as well.
“I did ... I called him afterwards to let him know the news again and giving him the same reasons I told Coach Wilt and he was very excited for the opportunity to have me on the team.”
FACTORS
“Mostly the feeling I had when I was up there, it just felt right and the other factors that went into it were the Jag program and pre law classes they offer as well as the run the Black Knights are on right now ... it’s very special and something I’d like to be a part of,” shared Perez, as he also had this to say when asked if he plans on taking any other visits.
“No sir I’m sticking with Army West Point.”
GBK’S REACTION
Perez’s pledge fills a big need for the Army defense. He’s a NOSE, but recruited as defensive lineman ... All the same. He could possibly be a 4-technique. The Florida native is clearly one of the Black Knights’ top defensive targets for the 2019 class.
Stay tuned as GoBlackKnights.com will have the breakdown of Perez’s commitment and the impact his pledge will have on this 2019 recruiting class, so keep it right here as we have you covered with all the latest.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**