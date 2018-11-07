So let’s first hear from 6-foot-1, 284 pounder and his feedback on his official visit this past weekend, which of course included taking in the game on Saturday versus Air Force.

With his commitment coming shortly after his official visit this past weekend, talented defensive lineman Dylan Perez took some time to preview his decision with GoBlackKnights.com .

“It went great,” shared Perez of his overall OV experience, as he was joined by his parents. “I had already been there in April, but it was great seeing it during the season, the academic season ... it was much more lively and it right in the middle of fall too, so it was really nice up there.”

“The game was also outstanding and it’s always great when your team comes out with a win. But just the atmosphere itself was awesome. They were saying that people flew in, folks drove down and there was just bunch of alums there from years and years ago. It shows that the tradition is still very much alive and well.”

“When I was watching the game, I saw myself fitting in,” he added. “They like to move the D-linemen all around and I really like that about them and not just a one position player. I asked coach about it and I think I have great quickness laterally and I think that will really help in their defense. From a nose position, I think I would fit great.”

Perez admitted that his ongoing relationship with the Army coaching staff has been one of the pillars in his recruiting process and of course would solidify his upcoming college decision.

“I have been in contact with them so much, so when I was up there it wasn’t like meeting them for the first time,” he explained. “It’s just great seeing them face to face and being able to shake their hands. But I was connecting a lot with Coach [Daryl] Dixon, my main recruiter and the D-line coach, Coach [Chad] Wilt.”

Perez on Sunday, as he had opportunity along with his family to process the visit and his recruiting overall, he supplied us with this brief comment.

“I will say that a commitment is coming very soon,” declared Perez, who then connected with us yesterday evening.