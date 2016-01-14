Army Black Knights lands Jones



“THE PLEDGE TO BECOME A BLACK KNIGHT”

“I committed to Army this weekend ... Sunday morning and Alex Rowe committed Saturday,” shared safety Cameron Jones, who added some clarity to the flow of his commitment, which officially took place on Sunday during his one-on-one with head coach Jeff Monken. “I committed to Coach Monken, but honestly, the commit conversation was when I was at West Point. I told him that I really liked the atmosphere, how much everyone cared for each other, how they looked out for each other, how much the coaches care about the players and just the strong bond that they had. Every single coach that I talked to, they said it doesn’t matter what class you are [e.g., frosh, sophomore, etc.] ... if you are better, you will get a chance to play. That’s unlike a lot of other colleges where they show favoritism towards the older players. But here, you have a fighting chance no matter what class you are.” But before I officially committed to Army, I had to de-commit from Bucknell first,” said Jones, who went on to explain the other piece to his recruiting puzzle surrounding his early December pledge to Bucknell.. I talked to the coaches and let them know before I actually committed to Army West Point. I talked to the assistant coach first, because he was the first one to recruit me and he said that he understood because it’s my life, especially after college and football. It was the first big decision of my life and he understood. The head coach was more bitter and talking about commitment and that’s a big thing to him. Basically, trying to get me to stay.



“My commitment to Army is solid,” said Jones ()



“My commitment to Army is solid,” said the future free safety, who currently holds down a 3.9 GPA and is awaiting whether he will enter the academy as a direct admit or prep school. They said with my test scores, it’s borderline. But, I’m taking the SAT again and hopefully I can get it up whereby I can go direct. Last Saturday’s official visit was Jones’ first to West Point and he was joined by his two brothers and mother. Needless to say, he was very impressed. “What stood out was the bond between the teammates, how much the coaches care about players and the recruits,” he shared. “Also, the facilities ... they were really top notch and that really surprised me.”

“JONES’ HEAD COACH CHIMES IN”

When we spoke Head Coach Robin Bacon of Spring Valley High School, he pointed out that Monken and Army are getting a special talent when it comes to Jones. Bacon is not only familiar with what the talented safety can do on and off the field, but he also knows what it takes for such a player to a student-athlete at Army West Point, where the 6-foot-0, 180 pounder will call home over the next 4-5 years. “My dad played there [West Point] in 1956,” he acknowledged. “We lived on Bowman Loop for two years when my dad was stationed there. My dad played with Hollander and was a sweep mate of Schwarzkopf ... his picture in on the 56-Bridge.” “Cameron is a great kid. My son and he are both seniors and were captains of this year’s team." According to Bacon, part of Jones’ strengths as a player is his versatility. “He can play running back and wide receiver as well and we are triple option as well. He transferred into Spring Valley last year from Dacula HS in Atlanta. He played two years for us and like I said, he is a great kid and will be a great player.” “He was All-Region, All-Midlands, probably should have been All-State,” added the coach. Bacon is a good judge of character and talent. He also coached current Alabama red-shirt linebacker, Christian Miller, who graduated from Spring Valley two years ago. Stay tuned as GBK will have the breakdown of Jones’ commitment and the impact his pledge will have on this 2016 recruiting class, so keep it right here as we have you covered with all the latest.