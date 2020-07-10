GoBlackKnights - Army Black Knights make athlete Joshua Williams’ Top Five

• Army and Navy - "Their ability to help you have a great career after graduating plus their outstanding teams."

But yesterday, the 6-foot-2, 190 pounder out of Linden (AL) Linden High School, where he plays both wide receiver and defensive back narrowed his list of top schools down to five.

Athlete Joshua Williams currently has 13 offers and they are Georgia Southern, South Alabama, Troy, Dartmouth, Samford, Jacksonville State, Western Kentucky , Princeton, Army WestPoint, Yale, Southern Illinois, Navy, and Rice.

And when it comes to the Army Black Knights, this is what Williams had to share about his ongoing relationship with the staff.

“Coach Tank (Wright) was the coach that offered me,” said Williams, who is being recruited as a safety by Army. “I’m also in contact with Coach (Greg) Gasparato a lot too and I was being recruited prior to the offer though.”

“The conversation (offer) with Coach Tank was around 9pm at night, so I wasn’t expecting an offer at that moment. However, he offered me on that call after checking in and asking how my family and I was doing.”

Needless to say, the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown, has left prospects utilizing the virtual tour of schools and this is what Williams had to say about his tour of Army West Point.

“Yes I have seen the campus and football facilities and the entire place looks great,” he told GoBlackKnights.com, as he went on to share about how he is maintaining speed, strength, and conditioning aspect of being ready for when the football gates reopen.

“I stay on a farm, so I’m always active,” he stated. “I have hills to run and spaces where I can do drills. I’ve also been able to work out with my team for the past month.”