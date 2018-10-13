Victory No. 4 for the 2018 Army Black Knights GoBlackKnights.com

First Quarter

San Jose State came out passing picking up 8 yards on their first two passes, but the defense forced them to punt on a third down stop and SJSU punted the ball to the Army 42. Army picked up one quick first down but Hopkins was injured on the second play of the second series and a failed third down conversion attempt forced them to punt.

Slotback Kell Walker GoBlackKnights.com



On their second possession, SJSU launched their only successful drive of the day from their own 22 and reached as far as the Army 29, but penalties brought back several good gains, stalling the drive at the 32 and the Spartans converted a 49 yard FG attempt to take an early 3-0 lead with 4:14 left in the first quarter. The Spartan defense continued to slow the running game, but then quarterback Kelvin Hopkins completed his first pass attempt to slotback Kell Walker to move the chains on a third and long. The first quarter came to an end with SJSU leading 3-0 and Army in possession on the Spartan 46. .

Second Quarter

When the Spartan defense continued to overplay the run, offensive coordinator Brent Davis went to the air, and Hopkins found slotback Jordan Asberry wide open for a 41 yard touchdown pass, to take the lead and punish the Spartans for stacking against the run. SJSU gained 2 first downs before the defense forced Spartans to punt it away to the Army 11. The Black Knights picked up just 1 first down before having to punt and Nick Schrage boomed a 49 yard punt to the Spartan 23. The Army defense held the Spartans to negative yardage on their first two downs of the possession and then stopped them a yard short on third down forcing a punt to the 25 that Mike Reynolds returned to the 43. On 3d and 3, Kell Walker ran for 10 yards into Spartan territory at the 40, and the SJSU defense held Army to 9 yards on the next three plays. On 4th and 1, Hopkins picked up a first down to the 30, and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on SJSU added another 15 to the 15. Walker ran 8 yards to the 7, and fullback Darnell Woolfolk gained another 3 to bring up first and goal at the 4. Slotback Artice Hobbs was held to a two yard gain to the two on a pitch, and Hopkins came up a half yard short of the goal line on second down. Monken let the clock run down to 15 seconds before calling a timeout on 3d and goal. Hopkins followed the surge of his offensive line into the end zone for another touchdown as Army increased their lead to 14-3 with 12 seconds left in the first half. SJSU had time for one play before the half ended.

Game Summary Qtr Time Play Army SJSU 1st 04:14 SJSU - Crawaford, Bryce 49 yd field goal 13 plays, 46 yards, TOP 6:37 0 3 2nd 14:45 ARMY - Asberry, Jordan 41 yd pass from Hopkins Jr., K. (Abercrombie, J. kick ) 8 plays, 75 yards, TOP 4:21 7 3 2nd 00:12 ARMY - Hopkins Jr., K. 1 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick ), 12 plays, 57 yards, TOP 6:22 14 3 3rd 09:06 ARMY - Hopkins Jr., K. 24 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick ), 11 plays, 75 yards, TOP 5:54 21 3 3rd 07:39 ARMY - Abercrombie, J. 33 yd field goal 4 plays, 3 yards, TOP 1:22 24 3 3rd 06:18 ARMY - Woolfolk, D. 1 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick ), 2 plays, 10 yards, TOP 1:12 31 3 3rd 01:44 ARMY - Hopkins Jr., K. 4 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick ), 8 plays, 35 yards, TOP 3:31 38 3 4th 14:32 ARMY - Nachtigal, J. 52 yd fumble recovery (Abercrombie, J. kick ) 45 3 4th 05:05 ARMY - Thomas, Cam 28 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick ), 9 plays, 80 yards, TOP 4:59 52 3

Third Quarter

Army West Point called for a fair catch on the opening kickoff of the second half to start their first possession from the 25. The Spartan defense continued to be stingy bringing up a 4th down and 1 at the Army 44; but surprising no one, Monken went for the conversion, and Woolfolk bulled his way for 5 yards to the 49. After the Black Knights picked up another first down at the Spartan 39. Hopkins gained 15 yards for another first down and then broke through for a 24 yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 21-3. The next 5 offensive plays by San Jose State turned the game into a rout.

DE Kenneth Brinson applying the pass rush pressure GoBlackKnights.com



After a fair catch gave the Spartans the ball on their 25, senior Kenneth Brinson broke through to force a fumble on the Spartan’s first play of the half. Chandler Ramirez pounced on to give Army the ball on the SJSU 21. Two short runs and an incomplete pass brought up a 4th and 7 at the 16, and John Abercrombie was sent in to kick a 33 yard field goal to increase the lead to 24-3. After SJSU got the ball back on their 25, Cam Jones broke through on the next play to force another fumble and Army had the ball back on the 10. A holding call on the Spartans moved the ball to the 5 and two plays later Mr. Woolfolk plunged into the end zone for another touchdown to extend the lead to 31-3. Following the ensuing kickoff Spartans finally got their first positive play of the quarter with a 17 yard completion, but on the next play middle linebacker James Nachtigal forced a third fumble that nose guard Raymond Wright recovered to give the Black Knights another turnover at the 35. Hopkins attempted a quick strike that fell incomplete, but then ran for 5 yards to the 30. and Jordan Asberry followed taking a pitch outside for a first down at the 22. Three plays later Hopkins scored from 4 yards out to make the score 38-3 with 1:44 left in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Just as Hurricane Michael followed Florence to wreck disaster on the Southeast, disaster continued to haunt SJSU at the start of the 4th quarter. Safety Max Regan forced another fumble at the Spartan 48 that Nachtigal recovered for a 52 yard scoop and score as Army West Point added another 7 point nail to the San Jose State coffin.

Sr. LB James Nachtigal in action GoBlackKnights.com



Monken felt comfortable enough to send in the reserves to finish out the rest of the game, but it didn’t help the Spartans very much. They managed to turn a 3d and 14 situation into a first down at their own 41. But then a first down loss followed by an incomplete pass brought up a third and 13, and the reserve defense stopped the Spartans for a 1 yard gain to force a Spartan punt. After the punt landed in the end zone for a touchback, Army West Point took over on their own 20 and Brent Davis sent Luke Langdon and Cam Thomas in to alternate series at QB for the remainder of the game. The second string offensive line appeared to have an easy time opening holes against a tired Spartan defense, and on 4th and 4 at the Spartan 28,Thomas broke loose for the final score of the game.

Quickie Stats

- Army West Point gained 340 yards rushing led by Hopkins with 99 yards. The rushing yardage was reduced by the short field possessions and the defensive touchdown. 13 different runners combined for an average of 5.2 yards per attempt. - Kelvin Hopkins completed 2 of 5 pass attempts for 54 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions for an efficiency rating of 196.7. The defense held San Jose State to 171 total yards and forced 4 fumbles that were turned into 24 points. The defense had 10 tackles for loss that reduced SJSUs total offense by 36 yards. - James Nachtigal and Cole Christiansen led the team in total tackles with 8 each and Nachtigal has 3 of the 10 TFLs plus the defensive touchdown. The Black Knights ran 79 total plays and controlled the clock for 37 minutes and 17 seconds. More to Come in our GBK Monday Morning Quarterback Analysis

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**