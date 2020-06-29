GoBlackKnights - Army Black Knights offer Athlete Jameson Threadgill

Army Black Knights offer Athlete Jameson Threadgill
Athlete Jameson Threadgill measures in at 5-foot-9, 161 pounds running back and wide receiver, who attends Gurdon High School located Gurdon, Arkansas.Threadgill confirmed that he received an from ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news