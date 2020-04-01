Army Black Knights offer DE/OLB prospect, David Patterson
At Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, David Patterson plays defensive. But according to the 6-foot-3, 223 pounder, when it comes to the Black Knights of Army, he’s being recruited for anothe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news