Army Black Knights offer talented O-lineman Michael Ford

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
OL Michael Ford has picked up an offer from Army West Point

Targeting and recruiting outstanding offensive line prospects seems to be one of the main themes for the Black Knights’ staff this spring.One of the latest recruits to be offered is 6-foot-3, 270 p...

{{ article.author_name }}