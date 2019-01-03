Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Army Black Knights prepared to host several key official visitors

Xgw9ixa8g8ozzlyaexzi
Rivals 2-star CB & prime Black Knights' recruiting target Jabari Moore will making his official visit to Army West Point
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Next weekend (1/10), there will be several key uncommitted 2019 prospects who will make their way to West Point for their official visit and the possibility of becoming members of the incoming recr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}