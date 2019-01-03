Army Black Knights prepared to host several key official visitors
Next weekend (1/10), there will be several key uncommitted 2019 prospects who will make their way to West Point for their official visit and the possibility of becoming members of the incoming recr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news