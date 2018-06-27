He bring versatility to the Black Knights program, as the 3-sport player, also runs track and has started on Hillside High School’s basketball team since his freshman year.

It has been well documented here on GoBlackKnights.com , that the Army coaching staff is making their recruiting presence felt in the state of New Jersey and that imprinted continues with the verbal commitment this evening of cornerback Boris Nicolas-Paul (aka Bo).

“I told coach Wilt that I’d be calling him sometime this week,” said the cornerback out of Hillside (NJ), when discussing his conversation with defensive line coach Chad Wilt, who has been handling his recruiting. “I broke the news to him and Head Coach [Jeff] Monken today.”

“I told them why I chose Army. They were really pumped about it. The energy was real high.

“I called Coach Wilt first, then I called Coach Monken,” Bo added.

“I have a great relationship with coaches. They’re all great people and I know they will bring out the best of me. The school being close to home was big, because my mother will be able to make it out to the games. The competitive nature at Army is through the roof. All the players are hungry and strive to get better everyday and that’s the type of environment I want to be in. Also, the historical background of the school being able to say I graduated from West Point is big time. Also, I’ll get a chance to beat Navy which’ll be lots of fun. The most important factor though was the opportunities that’ll await me after West Point.”

When asked about the apparent focus on the Black Knights recruiting effort in his state, this is what Nicolas-Paul bellowed.

“Heck Yeah!! JERSEY IS THE BEST FOOTBALL STATE IN THE COUNTRY!”