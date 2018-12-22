Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-22 22:29:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Army Black Knights run past Houston, 70-14 in Armed Forces Bowl game

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Gordon Larson
GBK Senior Writer

The Army West Point offense put on a demonstration of triple option football, and the Black Knight defense clamped down on a hobbled Cougar offense as Army West Point won their second straight Arme...

{{ article.author_name }}