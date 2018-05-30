A 2013 Rivals three-star recruit from Chandler, Arizona, center Bryce Holland was one of former Army head coach Rich Ellerson's recruits who stayed the course to play for current Black Knights mentor, Jeff Monken.

Holland came in direct and played in 6 games with two starts at guard as a plebe (freshman). He missed the entire 2015 season with an injury but returned from rehab to earn the starting spot at center in 2016, and he has started all 26 games since that time.

He was selected for the Rimington Watch List in 2017, and was named to the All-Independent first team by Phil Steele and the All-Bowl team by ESPN.

This spring he was elected one of the team’s tri-captains.