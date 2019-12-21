News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-21 16:20:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Army Coaching Staff: Post NSD/Pre-Christmas in-home & in-school visits

Rivals 2-star prospect JT Towers with Army head coach Jeff Monken and safety coach Josh Christian-Young (aka Coach C-Y)
Rivals 2-star prospect JT Towers with Army head coach Jeff Monken and safety coach Josh Christian-Young (aka Coach C-Y)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

As we look back on Army’s first recruiting class under current Head Coach Jeff Monken, it was an awesome group, albeit many of those players who were part of the 2014 recruiting class had initially...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}