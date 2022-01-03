Army Coaching Staff preparing for this weekend’s upcoming Official Visits

When asked by GoBlackKnights.com's Joe Iacono during yesterday’s close the season press conference to provide a summary of what's on the January-February-March calendar with the coaching staff and program, one of the areas that Head Coach Jeff Monken mentioned was upcoming official visits.

“In the immediate right now is to get going with recruiting,” he stated. “We have an official visit coming this weekend and we have one every weekend through the month of January.”

As such, GBK has confirmed the following prospects who will be on hand starting late Thursday and through Sunday for their OV.

For talented recruit and Army commit Maurice Brown, he is excited to return to the West Point campus, where he will be making his way this summer as a Black Knight.

“I am scheduled to arrive at Army West Point for my official visit on Thursday at 5:20pm,” confirmed Brown. “Yes, that correct it will be my second visit … the first one being an unofficial visit. This visit I hope to see more of the players and the other incoming class of 2022 commits so I can start building a bond with them.”

Then you have the likes of Tywon (TJ) Mitchell, who will be making his first visit to the historic campus.

“Yes this is my first visit,” Mitchell said. “To be honest I want to see everything. I saw a lot from the virtual tour. I’m curious about the dorms, prep school, facilities, Sports Medicine program, etc.”