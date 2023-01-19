Starting Friday (1/20), there will be a 2nd round of January visitors on hand who will have the opportunity to take in the Army Black Knights’ football vibe, as well as the academy environment.

Last weekend Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff hosted official visits for several prospects, who were still determining if Army West Point would be their college destination.

"I’m looking forward to being around the team," shared Rivals 3-Star prospect and Army commit, Matt Gemma, who has visited West Point several times prior. "I’ve been talking with Lingenfelter and Frey. They are both great leaders, players and people. I can't wait to watch the team work out and go crazy in the weight room. Also really looking forward to the Army-Navy basketball game ... BEAT Navy."

"I’ve been there twice so I explored pretty much everywhere," explained B.J. Atkins. "But I would say just feeling the vibe of the team … how they act and just meet some player and see what they have to say. Also getting to know other athletes being recruited that I’ll be around until I graduate."

"Since I’ve been there before. I really just want to watch as much film of the offense as possible and see how the players live," declared Hezekiah Harris.

"I wanna meet the players and be around the players and experience what they experience on a day-to-day basis," Eli Wisdom stated. "Wanna see everything around the campus and be around the coaches."

"This is my first visit with Army West Point," shared Cory Nichols, who will be joined by his family. "We are eager to see the campus and facilities. Can’t wait to meet all the other coaches and players and their intake on the culture. Also looking to see what their vision is for me and my future. I’ve heard so many great things."

"I just want to see the campus and the West Point brotherhood on my OV and just see how it is for an athlete there," said Jaydun Colbert.