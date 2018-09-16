Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-16 11:10:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Army commits Nicolas-Paul, Parrish & Cobb chime in on Saturday’s game

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Osvzoa9vqqndeab2sjxk
2019 Army commit Bo Nicholas-Paul with Army starting safety James Gibson after Saturday's win over Hawaii
GoBlackKnights.com

As we reported last week, there would be key 2019 recruits on hand to take in the Army-Hawaii contest, but there were some commits who were on hand to take in everything that the United States Mili...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}