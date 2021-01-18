GoBlackKnights - Army Completes Weekend Sweep of Boston U

BOSTON -The Black Knights finished the weekend sweep against Boston University with a 76-65 victory on Sunday afternoon in Patriot league action.

After a slow start from both teams on the offensive end, Army went on a 20-7 run late in the first half to turn a seven-point deficit into a seven-point lead going into the half. The Black Knights never relinquished the lead as they got up by as many as 12 in the second half and survived a scoreless stretch of four-plus minutes late in the final half.

"I am really excited for our team right now," Head Coach Jimmy Allen said. "Boston U is a team that has four starters out there off last year's championship team, and they came out strong, but we hung in there and made enough plays to get the job done. We weathered the storm until we got the lead and then we hung on for the win.”

Senior Lonnie Grayson led a group of four players in double figures with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while Josh Caldwell poured in 17 points. Tucker Blackwell was on fire from deep and was 4-of-5 from distance and finished with 12 points and Jalen Rucker added 11 points.

Army shot 53.7 percent from the field and was 11-of-28 (39.3 percent) from three. The Black Knights are back on the court next weekend for a pair of huge matchups against service-academy rival Navy in Annapolis on Saturday and Sunday.

Allen added, "We're going to enjoy this one and look forward to what's to come next week when we head down there to take on the Midshipmen."