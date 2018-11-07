GoBlackKnights.com

It will come as no surprise to our readers that Army’s defensive coordinator Jay Bateman has been nominated for the Broyles Award presented each year to the top assistant coach in the FBS. Our subscribers are well aware of the impact Bateman has had on the recent success of the team.

Bateman came to West Point 5 years ago from the Ball State, where he also served as the defensive coordinator. He improved from a 6-6 season in 2011 to 9 wins and a trip to the Beef O’Brady’s St Petersburg Bowl in 2012 and to 10 wins and a trip to the Go Daddy Bowl in 2013.

Bateman took over an ailing Black Knight defense that had given up 31.2 points per game in 2013 and 32.9 in his first year in 2014, and then molded it into a tough unit that surrendered only 19.8 points in 2016, leading to Army’s first bowl bid and first win against Navy in the Monken era. Last season, the defense gave up an average of 22.0 points per game, despite losing several key players for much of the season. The team won a record high 10 games due in large part to the success of the defense.

While the focus of media attention is usually on the triple option offense, it has been the defense that often rises to the challenge of stopping opponents from stealing a victory in the waning minutes of the game. This year’s team has surrendered an average of just 19.9 points per game against several of the most productive offenses in the FBS. The Black Knight defense ranks 21st in Scoring Defense, 9th in Rushing Defense, 18th in Total Defense, and 6th in 3d Down Conversion Defense.