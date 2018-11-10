GoBlackKnights.com

'FREE' - Army grinds out a 31-13 win over a plucky Lafayette Team
It was a chilly and windy day at West Point as the Black Knights hosted the Leopards of Lafayette on Parents Day at Michie Stadium.The Black Knights played a sloppy game but had enough reserve stre...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news