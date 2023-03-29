In the bottom of the first inning, the Black Knights attacked Marist starter Jack Keenan (L, 0-4). With one out, Kevin Dubrule hit a double down the left field line, putting a runner in scoring position. Senior Ross Friedrick followed, ripping an RBI single up the middle, sending Dubrule in to score, making it a 1-0 game. Third baseman Sam Ruta extended Army's lead after a moon shot down the left field line, making it a 3-0 game.

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point baseball team (12-11, 3-1 PL) defeated the Marist College Red Foxes (3-19, 0-0, MAAC) 8-4 Tuesday afternoon. Army's Sam Ruta went 2-3, having two runs, three RBIs, a triple, and a home run.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ross Friedrick walked, putting a runner on base. Ruta ripped an RBI triple to left center, sending Friedrick across the plate, giving Army a 4-0 lead.

Amory walked with one out in the bottom of the fourth, putting a runner on base. Army's Steven Graver came into pitch relief for Dom Trippi . The Black Knights retired the side with a strikeout and a line out to left field.

In the top of the third, John Hacker came in to pitch relief for Jack Keenan.

In the top of the second, the Red Foxes threatened the Black Knights starter Dom Trippi (No Decision). Niko Amory hit a leadoff single to center field, putting a runner on first. With two outs, Amory advanced to second off a wild pitch, putting a runner in scoring position. Marist had runners on first and second after Dylan Hoy walked. The Black Knights got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Marist ended the inning with a groundout.

In the top of the seventh, Tyler Prichard came into relief for Steven Graver.

With a runner on first, the Black Knights cleared the side with a double play and a strikeout.

Marko Gibbons came in to pitch relief for Hacker.

The bats for Army came alive in the bottom of the seventh inning. Marist walked Coleson Titus, and Ethan Ellis reached first with a hit by pitch, putting runners on first and second. Army's Addison Ainsworth came into the game to pinch-hit for Zac Farrell. Ainsworth hit a sacrifice bunt, advancing Coleson Titus and Ethan Ellis to second and third base. Freshman Chris Barr hit an RBI single to left field and advanced to second on the throw. Ellis advanced to third base, while Titus came into home plate, making it a 5-0 game.

Junior Derek Berg hit a sacrifice fly to center field, sending Ellis in to score giving the Black Knights a 6-0 lead. With two outs, Kevin Dubrule reached on an error by Marist's Marco Ali, sending Barr in to score, making it a 7-0 game. The Red Foxes cleared the side with a flyout.

Marist began their comeback attempt in the top of the eighth inning. Colin Mackle hit a leadoff single. With one runner on, Army's Bryce Brownlee came into relief. Bayram Hot reached first on a fielder's choice, with Mackle getting out at second. Continuing to attack Brownlee, Brian Hart ripped a single to right center, putting runners at the corners. The Red Foxes got on the board with Niko Amory hitting a three-run home run to left center, making it a 7-3 game.

Joe Valchar came into the game for Bryce Brownlee.

With two outs, Ali ripped a double to right center, putting a runner in scoring position. Valchar retired the side with a groundout.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Black Knights continued to attack the Red Foxes. Gibbon walked Ruta, putting the leadoff hitter on base. With one out, sophomore Coleson Titus hit an RBI single to right center, sending Ruta across the plate, and giving Army an 8-3 lead. Marist ended the inning with a flyout and strikeout.

Vin Panzarin came in to pinch-hit for Nicholas Butler in the top of the ninth inning.

Marist threatened the Black Knights. Panzarin hit a leadoff single, putting a runner on base. Devin Boone came in to pinch-hit for Colin Mackle. Valchar walked Boone, putting runners on first and second. Left fielder Nathan Lincoln grounded out to shortstop, advancing runners into scoring position.

Patrick Melampy came in to pitch relief for Joe Valchar.

Bayram Hot grounded out to second base, advancing Boone to third and bringing Panzarin in to score, making it an 8-4 game. With two outs, Hart reached first after being walked by Melampy. Army ended the inning with a strikeout. Inside the Box

Sam Ruta batted 2-3, having 2 runs, 3 RBIs, a triple, and a home run.

Army starter Dom Trippi (No decision) worked 3.1 innings, allowing 1 hit, and no runs, while striking out 3, and walking 4.

Ross Friedrick went 1-3, having 2 runs, and an RBI.

Steven Graver (W, 1-1) got the win, pitched 2.2 innings, allowing a hit, and no runs, struck out 1, and walked 1.

Kevin Dubrule batted 1-4, having a run and a double.

Freshman Chris Barr had a hit, a run, and an RBI.

Marist starter Jack Keenan (L, 0-4), got the loss, pitching 2.0 innings, allowing 3 hits, 3 runs, striking out 1, and having no walks.

Marist's John Hacker worked 4.0 innings, having 1 hit, 1 run, 1 strikeout, and 1 walk.

Up Next

Army returns to Doubleday Field on Saturday, April 1 for a doubleheader against Bucknell. Game 1 first pitch will be at 12:00 p.m.