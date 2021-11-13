Army dominates Bucknell 63-10 and becomes Bowl Eligible

Fullback Anthony Adkins celebrates after hitting pay dirt fo six! (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Score by Quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Bucknell 0 0 10 0 10 Army 21 21 7 14 63

Breakdown of Scoring Qtr Time Scoring Play Bucknell Army 1st 11:51 ARMY - ANDERSON, C. 5 yd run (TALLEY, Cole kick), 3 plays, 31 yards, TOP 1:08

ARMY - BUCHANAN, J. 6 yd run (TALLEY, Cole kick), 3 plays, 12 yards, TOP 1:28

ARMY - TYLER, T. 17 yd run (TALLEY, Cole kick), 5 plays, 61 yards, TOP 2:50

ARMY - ADKINS, Anthony 4 yd run (TALLEY, Cole kick), 3 plays, 32 yards, TOP 1:24

ARMY - RILEY, Tyson 4 yd run (MARETZKI, Quinn kick), 4 plays, 45 yards, TOP 1:55

ARMY - MARSHALL, A. 22 yd pass from LAWS, Jabari (MARETZKI, Quinn kick) 7 plays, 67 yards, TOP 3:25

ARMY - PIERRE, Markens 4 yd run (MARETZKI, Quinn kick), 15 plays, 80 yards, TOP 8:05

BUCKNELL - Cooper, Jared 19 yd run (Schatzel, Ryan kick), 6 plays, 65 yards, TOP 2:55

BUCKNELL - Schatzel, Ryan 25 yd field goal 4 plays, 2 yards, TOP 0:59

ARMY - WILLIAMS, S. 1 yd run (MARETZKI, Quinn kick), 15 plays, 97 yards, TOP 8:11

ARMY - JONES, Jemel 6 yd run (GRONOTTE, Trey kick), 7 plays, 65 yards, TOP 3:51

FINAL SCORE: Army 63, Bucknell 10



Key Stats:

OLB Andre Carter had an interception and sack on the afternoon (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

• The Black Knights won the turnover battle 2-1.Turnovers played a key part in the big first half lead the Black Knights accumulated. • Andre Carter had an interception and another sack bringing his season total to 10.5.He just missed on a few other plays. • Army threw for 58 yards and ran for 428. • Malkelm Morrison forced a fumble that was recovered by Cam Jones. • Nine different players scored for Army, including first career touchdowns by Ay’Juan Marshall, Shacori Williams and Markens Pierre. • Jemel Jones had his first rushing touchdown of the season. • Army is bowl eligible and has a tie-in with an ESPN bowl to be named later. • Tyrell Robinson had 3 punt returns for 85 yards and came within a few missed blocks and 11 yards of returning one for a touchdown. • There was an hour weather delay due to severe thunderstorms and hailstorms at halftime.

1st Quarter

Fullback JaKobi Buchanan was a handful for the Bisons’ defense (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

• After an Andre Carter interception on Bucknell’s first series, Christian Anderson scored on Army’s 3rd play from scrimmage on a 5-yard touchdown run. • Following a 3-and-out on Bucknell’s next series, Tyrell Robinson almost broke the punt return for a touchdown. He was tripped up on the Bucknell 12-yard line and 3 plays later, fullback JaKobi Buchanan scored from 6 yards out. • Army held Bucknell to another 3-and-out and Army took over on their own 39 after a 52-yard punt by Bucknell. Tyhier Tyler capped a 5-play, 61-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run to give Army a 21-0 lead at the end of the first frame.

2nd Quarter

QB Jabari Laws continues to answer the bell when called upon (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

And the hits just keep on coming for the Black Knights as they take a 42-0 lead into halftime • After another 3-and-out by Bucknell, Robinson had a 26-yard return to set Army up at the Bucknell 32. Three plays later, Anthony Adkins punched it in from the 4-yard line. • After a failed fake punt attempt by Bucknell on their next possession, Jabari Laws came in at Quarterback for Army and led a 4-play, 45-yard drive that culminated with a 4-yard Tyson Riley touchdown run. • Bucknell finally reached Army territory on their next possession, and “quick kicked” on 4th and 10 with their Quarterback, Ethan Grady.The ill-advised punt went 15 yards and Army took over on their 33.Army’s 7-play, 67-yard touchdown drive was capped by a 22-yard pass from Laws to Ay’Juan Marshall for his first career touchdown.

3rd Quarter

Coach Monken begins clearing the bench, but Army makes a few mistakes to surrender their first points of the game • After a long weather delay which saw the Corps of Cadets sent back to their barracks and most of the fans leave the stadium for the day (hard to blame them with a 42-0 lead at halftime), the second half finally began with most of Army’s starters on the bench and a great opportunity for some less experienced Army players to see some action. • The Black Knights received the 2nd half kickoff and Cade Ballard started the drive at Quarterback for the Black Knights. Ballard led a more traditional 15-play, 80-yard scoring drive for Army that featured lots of fullback dives and no passes.After heavy doses of Catoe Wilson and Tyson Riley, Senior Slotback Markens Pierre scored on a toss play from 4 yards out for his first career touchdown to make it 49-0 Army. • On their ensuing possession, against the Black Knight reserves, Bucknell scored their first and only touchdown of the day on a 19-yard Jared Cooper run to cap a 6-play, 65-yard drive. • Back-up kick returner, Freshman Laquan Veney fumbled the Bucknell kickoff in the end zone, ran it out, and then fumbled again when he was tackled on the 11-yard line giving the Bison great field position. • The Army back-ups held the Bison offense to 2 yards on 3 plays though, and Bucknell was forced to settle for a field goal to make it 49-10. • Behind runs by quarterback Tyhier Tyler and fullback Anthony Adkins, Army picked up a first down at the Air Force 43 to end the quarter.

4th Quarter

Army scores 2 more touchdowns to end the game • After Army fumbled the ensuing Bucknell kickoff, they had to start their next drive on their 3-yard line, but Cade Ballard led them on a 15-play, 97-yard scoring drive that featured strong B-back running by Riley, Catoe, and Shacori Williams, along with strong running by Ballard and the slots. Then Williams capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge for his first touchdown. • Bucknell’s next drive went only 2 yards on 3 plays and was highlighted by a defended pass and a sack by Army LB Cole Mabry. • Army took over on their own 35-yard line and Maurice Bellan and Jemel Jones alternated series at quarterback. It was nice to see Jones cap the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to make the final 63-10, Army.



Post-Game Presser

Highlights:

• Not much to add. The game went pretty much as expected against a sub-par young Bucknell team. Good teams do what Army did to Bucknell today. • Coach Monken mentioned in his post-game presser that there were some key areas he wanted to see improvement in that he thought Army could have done better today: He mentioned pass coverage in the secondary, especially early when Bucknell was connecting on a number of throws underneath. Coach Monken also mentioned pass protection.He discussed Christian Anderson getting hit on the ball he threw to Isaiah Alston in the end zone that got called for pass interference. He mentioned that as many guys as they leave in for protection in those routes, their Quarterbacks should have more time to throw the ball.He wasn’t happy with the kick return problems in the second half, and he mentioned that Robinson could have scored on the punt return but they missed about 2-3 key blocks downfield on the wall. • All in all, it was a quality, dominating win for Army and they didn’t sustain any significant injuries.