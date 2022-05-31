Army earns spot in Hattiesburg Regional

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point baseball team heard its name called in the NCAA selection show on Monday afternoon, as the 2022 Patriot League Champions were selected as the fourth seed in the Hattiesburg Regional.

The Black Knights, who won their fourth-straight conference crown and secured the league's automatic bid, will also be joined by No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The Golden Eagles, who are seeded 11th overall, will have the top spot.

The Hattiesburg Regional marks the 10th NCAA postseason appearance in program history, as the Cadets have previously been in 2021 (Lubbock), 2019 (Lubbock), 2018 (Raleigh), 2013 (Charlottesville), 2012 (Charlottesville), 2009 (Austin), 2005 (Tallahassee), 2004 (Baton Rouge) and 2000 (Montclair, N.J.).

"This is a great opportunity for our program," head coach Jim Foster said. "Our guys have been working towards this all year and have battled through injuries and faced adversity. It's great to see all of that finally pay off. There's no other program that we would want to represent on our chest than Army and we are really looking forward to playing in such a great atmosphere."

Army punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament by defeating Bucknell two games to one in the Patriot League Championship. After splitting the first two games, the Black Knights slugged their way to a 12-2 victory to take down the Bison and defend their title.

Regional play for Army Baseball (31-23) will begin on Friday, June 3 against No. 1 Southern Mississippi at 2 p.m. EST. All games in regional play will be televised by ESPN on either ESPNU or ESPN3.

Hattiesburg Regional Schedule

Day One – Friday, June 3

Game 1 – No. 4 Army West Point vs. No. 1 Southern Miss - 2 p.m. EST

Game 2 – No. 3 Kennesaw State vs. No. 2 LSU – 7 p.m. EST

Day Two – Saturday, June 5

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 and Loser 2 – 2 p.m. EST

Game 4 – Winner Game 1 and Winner 2 – 7 p.m. EST

Day Three – Sunday, June 6

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs Loser Game 4 – 2 p.m. EST

Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs Winner Game 4 – 7 p.m. EST

Day Four – Monday, June 7

Game 7 – (if necessary) – same teams as in Game 6 – 7 p.m. EST