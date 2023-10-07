Army falls short to visiting Boston College, 27-24
A.M. Allan here and let me jump-start our post-game before I pass the baton over to GBK Analyst Joe Iacono who will provide us with his insight into Army’s loss to their 2nd straight ACC opponent ... today it was Boston College.
Pre-game weather and score predictions didn't completely manifest themselves today, as the Army Black Knights came into Saturday's game at West Point as 2.5-point favorites over visiting Boston College, but fell short, 27-24.
The weather forecast predicted 68 degrees, with precipitation at 79% and it was a downpour throughout the game ... but one that both teams had to endure.
Perhaps a few barometers reflect Army’s play today. One was Head Coach Monken’s halftime remarks … “ Too many coaching and fundamental errors and frankly I am embarrassed.”
The 2nd would be on during the 2nd quarter and Army trailing 6-0, but with the ball and 2nd & goal at the BC 5 (10:59), QB Bryson Daily misses wide-open tight end Joshua Lingenfelter. The Black Knights had to eventually settle for a field goal to close the gap, 6-3.
The 3rd being Daily’s illegal forward pass to RB Hayden Reed with 5:40 remaining in the game, albeit the QB had already made the 1st and perhaps Army could have simply run out the clock leading 24-20.
Joe's Game Recap & Summary with guest former Black Knights’ football captain and Army CPT Geoffery Bacon:
Score By Quarter:
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|
Boston College
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
27
|
Army
|
0
|
3
|
14
|
7
|
24
Post-Game Presser: Head Coach Jeff Monken, QB Bryson Daily, DB Quindrelin Hammonds and RB Tyrell Robinson
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Boston College
|Army
|
1st
|
07:35
|
BC - Castellanos,Thomas 20 yd run ( ), 5 plays, 40 yards, TOP 02:21
|
6
|
0
|
2nd
|
10:08
|
ARMY - Maretzki,Quinn 22 yd field goal 6 plays, 38 yards, TOP 02:47
|
6
|
3
|
2nd
|
01:24
|
BC - Castellanos,Thomas 4 yd run (Connor,Liam kick), 17 plays, 75 yards, TOP 08:44
|
13
|
3
|
3rd
|
10:48
|
ARMY - Robinson,Tyrell 10 yd run (Talley,Cole kick), 6 plays, 37 yards, TOP 03:56
|
13
|
10
|
3rd
|
07:36
|
BC - Castellanos,Thomas 10 yd run (Connor,Liam kick), 6 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:12
|
20
|
10
|
3rd
|
02:51
|
ARMY - Reed,Hayden 6 yd run (Talley,Cole kick), 8 plays, 69 yards, TOP 04:36
|
20
|
17
|
4th
|
11:43
|
ARMY - Riley,Tyson 9 yd pass from Daily,Bryson (Talley,Cole kick) 7 plays, 61 yards, TOP 03:40
|
20
|
24
|
4th
|
00:25
|
BC - Castellanos,Thomas 1 yd run (Connor,Liam kick), 12 plays, 62 yards, TOP 04:59
|
27
|
24
|
FINAL
|
27
|
24
Key Notes & Stats:
• Talented WR Isaiah Alston did not suit up today.
• Army RB Tyrell Robinson made his season debut, his first game since October 8, 2022 at Wake Forest. Robinson, who is a threat to breakaway anytime he touches the ball scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter.
• Zach Mundell recorded a 55-yard kickoff return on his first career attempt.
• QB Bryson Daily lead the Black Knights in rushing today ,where he ran for 99 yards on 14 carries (7.1 avg.) his second-most rushing yards in a game this season.
• DB Quindrelin Hammonds had a team-high and career-high 11 tackles and logged his first career interception, picking off Castellanos in the second quarter. LB Leo Lowin also matched Hammonds, with 11 tackles.
• DL Jack Latore recorded his first career sack, coming in the first quarter.
