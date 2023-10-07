A.M. Allan here and let me jump-start our post-game before I pass the baton over to GBK Analyst Joe Iacono who will provide us with his insight into Army’s loss to their 2nd straight ACC opponent ... today it was Boston College. Pre-game weather and score predictions didn't completely manifest themselves today, as the Army Black Knights came into Saturday's game at West Point as 2.5-point favorites over visiting Boston College, but fell short, 27-24. The weather forecast predicted 68 degrees, with precipitation at 79% and it was a downpour throughout the game ... but one that both teams had to endure.

Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Perhaps two barometers that reflect Army’s play today. One was Head Coach Monken’s halftime remarks … “ Too many coaching and fundamental errors and frankly I am embarrassed.” The 2nd would be on during the 2nd quarter and Army trailing 6-0, but with the ball and 2nd & goal at the BC 5 (10:59), QB Bryson Daily misses wide-open tight end Joshua Lingenfelter. The Black Knights had to eventually settle for a field goal to close the gap, 6-3. The 3rd being Daily’s illegal forward pass to RB Hayden Reed with 5:40 remaining in the game, albeit the QB had already made the 1st and perhaps Army could have simply run out the clock leading 24-20.

Joe's Game Recap & Summary with guest former Black Knights’ football captain and Army CPT Geoffery Bacon:

Score By Quarter:

Army's defense could not slow down Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Score By Quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Boston College 6 7 7 7 27 Army 0 3 14 7 24

Post-Game Presser: Head Coach Jeff Monken, QB Bryson Daily, DB Quindrelin Hammonds and RB Tyrell Robinson

Breaking Down Of Scoring Quarter Time Scoring Play Boston College Army 1st 07:35 BC - Castellanos,Thomas 20 yd run ( ), 5 plays, 40 yards, TOP 02:21 6 0 2nd 10:08 ARMY - Maretzki,Quinn 22 yd field goal 6 plays, 38 yards, TOP 02:47

6 3 2nd 01:24 BC - Castellanos,Thomas 4 yd run (Connor,Liam kick), 17 plays, 75 yards, TOP 08:44 13 3 3rd 10:48 ARMY - Robinson,Tyrell 10 yd run (Talley,Cole kick), 6 plays, 37 yards, TOP 03:56 13 10 3rd 07:36

BC - Castellanos,Thomas 10 yd run (Connor,Liam kick), 6 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:12

20 10 3rd 02:51

AWP - Reed,Hayden 6 yd run (Talley,Cole kick), 8 plays, 69 yards, TOP 04:36

20 17 4th 11:43

ARMY - Riley,Tyson 9 yd pass from Daily,Bryson (Talley,Cole kick) 7 plays, 61 yards, TOP 03:40

20 24 4th

00:25

BC - Castellanos,Thomas 1 yd run (Connor,Liam kick), 12 plays, 62 yards, TOP 04:59

27 24 FINAL 27 24

Key Notes & Stats: