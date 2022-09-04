Army falls short in season opener to Coastal Carolina, 38-28
Saturday’s season opener was a hard-fought game between two well-coached teams. At the end of the day, the better team won the game, 38-28. Coastal Carolina had just a little more talent and speed and made fewer critical mistakes than visiting Army.
Let not your hearts be troubled though, Army fans. The Black Knights played hard and found some real bright spots, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Both quarterbacks (Tyhier Tyler and Cade Ballard) showed the ability to make the big passing play and distribute the ball to their playmakers, and slotback Tyrell Robinson had maybe his best game in his already successful Army career.
The new offensive line played well against a solid defense and controlled the line of scrimmage on most of Army’s drives. This led to 4 successful scoring drives and one typical “Army” drive in the 2nd quarter where the fullbacks dominated.
On the flip side, the defense needs some work. Apache Jimmy Ciarlo; NT Isaiah Filisi; LB Kalvyn Crummie; and S Quindrelin Hammonds all saw significant action for the first time. It was clear the defense was missing the inside experience of graduates MLB Arik Smith and NT Nolan Cockrill. Coastal Carolina’s offensive line was getting great push and dominating between the tackles.
In the post-game press conference, WLB Leo Lowin mentioned that the Coastal offensive guards were getting to the second level very quickly and this was making it tough to slow down Coastal’s run game. When I asked Head Coach Jeff Monken what the reason for that was, he mentioned that not enough defensive linemen were demanding double-teams and keeping the linebackers “free.” This made it really tough to slow down Coastal, especially on 1st down where they ran big chunk play after big chunk play.
The defensive line simply must play better, and we believe the coaching staff will work on this and it will improve throughout the season. All-American Andre Carter also had a very quiet night and was mostly neutralized by Coastal’s offensive line, scheme, and athleticism.
Army made only one critical mistake (Tyler's interception in the 3rd quarter). Of course, their defense didn’t create any turnovers either; but then again, Coastal doesn’t really turn the ball over or make many mistakes.
The mood of the players and Coach Monken in the post-game press conference was obviously disappointing but upbeat. We still believe this will be a solid Army team that has the potential to win a lot of games. However, there is work to be done and as a group, they must get a few things corrected and get ready for a very tough and talented UTSA team (who also lost a close game today) at Michie Stadium next week.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
|
Army
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
28
|
Coastal Carolina
|
7
|
7
|
10
|
14
|
38
Key Stats:
• Slotback Tyrell Robinson ran the ball 9 times for 135 yards including a 70-yard touchdown run.
• Quarterbacks Tyler and Ballard combined to go 4/8 passing for 142 yards including 2 long touchdown passes and 1 key interception.
• Coastal’s QB Grayson McCall went 12/17 for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns.
• Coastal out-rushed Army 263-202.The Chanticleers’ ground game was absolutely dominant, especially on first down. They were led by Reese White who had 21 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown.
• Coastal “Out-Armied” the Black Knights and ran 70 plays to Army’s 47 and held the ball for 36:16. This was partly due to Army’s two explosive passing touchdowns in the 2nd half, and partly due to Coastal’s long, punishing drives highlighted by their effective running game.
• Coastal won the turnover battle 1-0.
• Army had 0 sacks, 0 QB Hurries and only 2 TFL’s.
• Army is now 6-3 in season openers in the Monken era.
• -All-American OLB Andre Carter had 0 sacks, 0.5 TFL’s and only 3 tackles.
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Army
|Coastal Carolina
|
1st
|
07:25
|
Army - #21 T.Robinson 70 yd rush (#15 Q.Maretzki kick), 4-84, 01:43
|
7
|
0
|
1st
|
00:54
|
CCU- #2 R.White 6 yd pass from #10 G.McCall (#25 K.Hensley kick), 12-85, 06:24
|
7
|
7
|
2nd
|
12:21
|
CCU- #15 S.Pinckney 26 yd pass from #10 G.McCall (#25 K.Hensley kick), 6-65, 02:33
|
7
|
14
|
2nd
|
03:09
|
Army - #33 J.Buchanan 1 yd rush (#15 Q.Maretzki kick), 15-75, 09:12
|
14
|
14
|
3rd
|
08:30
|
CCU- #25 K.Hensley 25 yd FG, 13-68, 06:30
|
14
|
17
|
3rd
|
05:23
|
Army - #3 A.Marshall 54 yd pass from #2 T.Tyler (#15 Q.Maretzki kick), 6-75, 03:07
|
21
|
17
|
3rd
|
01:27
|
CCU- #2 R.White 14 yd pass from #10 G.McCall (#25 K.Hensley kick), 8-65, 03:56
|
21
|
24
|
4th
|
09:51
|
CCU- #2 R.White 2 yd rush (#25 K.Hensley kick), 11-56, 05:09
|
21
|
31
|
4th
|
08:58
|
Army - #8 B.Murphy 73 yd pass from #18 C.Ballard (#15 Q.Maretzki kick), 2-75, 00:53
|
28
|
31
|
4th
|
03:01
|
CCU- #10 G.McCall 5 yd rush (#25 K.Hensley kick), 10-75, 05:57
|
28
|
38
|
FINAL
|
28
|
38
Game Summary:
• Tyrell Robinson started the scoring party on a 70-yard counter where he broke through a nice hole and outran the Coastal defense to the end zone.
• Coastal scored on their next two possessions to take a 14-7 lead before Army came back with a classic 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took over 9 minutes off the clock and was led by B-back dives into the heart of Coastal’s defense. Fullback Ja’Kobi Buchanan capped the drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge to tie the game at 14 just before half-time.
• Coastal opened the 2nd half with a field goal to take a 17-14 lead before the first of two long passing touchdowns for Army.On 3rd and 3, Tyhier Tyler hit slotback Ay’Juan Marshall who was wide open behind the Coastal defense for a 54-yard touchdown.
• Coastal scored on their next possession to regain the lead at 24-21.
• On Army’s next offensive possession, they made their only critical mistake of the evening.On 3rd and 6, Tyler was under duress near the sideline and tried to throw the ball out of bounds but made the pass to close to the field of play and threw an interception, giving Coastal the ball at their own 40-yard line.
• Coastal scored again on their ensuing possession to take a 31-21 lead early in the 4th quarter.
• The Black Knights answered again on a Ballard to Braheam Murphy 73-yard touchdown pass to cut Coastal’s lead back to 3 points at 31-28.
• Coastal then went on another gut-wrenching drive that ate 5:57 off the clock and basically put the game out of reach at 38-28 with just under 3 minutes remaining.
POST-GAME PRESSER WITH HEAD COACH JEFF MONKEN & PLAYERS
Head Coach Jeff Monken
SB Tyrell Robinson
QB Tyhier Tyler
LB Leo Lowin
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**