Saturday’s season opener was a hard-fought game between two well-coached teams. At the end of the day, the better team won the game, 38-28. Coastal Carolina had just a little more talent and speed and made fewer critical mistakes than visiting Army.

Let not your hearts be troubled though, Army fans. The Black Knights played hard and found some real bright spots, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Both quarterbacks (Tyhier Tyler and Cade Ballard) showed the ability to make the big passing play and distribute the ball to their playmakers, and slotback Tyrell Robinson had maybe his best game in his already successful Army career.

The new offensive line played well against a solid defense and controlled the line of scrimmage on most of Army’s drives. This led to 4 successful scoring drives and one typical “Army” drive in the 2nd quarter where the fullbacks dominated.

On the flip side, the defense needs some work. Apache Jimmy Ciarlo; NT Isaiah Filisi; LB Kalvyn Crummie; and S Quindrelin Hammonds all saw significant action for the first time. It was clear the defense was missing the inside experience of graduates MLB Arik Smith and NT Nolan Cockrill. Coastal Carolina’s offensive line was getting great push and dominating between the tackles.

In the post-game press conference, WLB Leo Lowin mentioned that the Coastal offensive guards were getting to the second level very quickly and this was making it tough to slow down Coastal’s run game. When I asked Head Coach Jeff Monken what the reason for that was, he mentioned that not enough defensive linemen were demanding double-teams and keeping the linebackers “free.” This made it really tough to slow down Coastal, especially on 1st down where they ran big chunk play after big chunk play.

The defensive line simply must play better, and we believe the coaching staff will work on this and it will improve throughout the season. All-American Andre Carter also had a very quiet night and was mostly neutralized by Coastal’s offensive line, scheme, and athleticism.

Army made only one critical mistake (Tyler's interception in the 3rd quarter). Of course, their defense didn’t create any turnovers either; but then again, Coastal doesn’t really turn the ball over or make many mistakes.

The mood of the players and Coach Monken in the post-game press conference was obviously disappointing but upbeat. We still believe this will be a solid Army team that has the potential to win a lot of games. However, there is work to be done and as a group, they must get a few things corrected and get ready for a very tough and talented UTSA team (who also lost a close game today) at Michie Stadium next week.



