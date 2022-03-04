Army falls to Lehigh in Patriot League Quarterfinals

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jalen Rucker scored a game-high 26 points as the fifth-seeded Black Knights fell to the No. 4 seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks, 91-77, in the 2022 PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Championships Quarterfinals on Thursday.

GAME SUMMARY

Army and Lehigh met for the third time this season and 3-point shooting was the deciding factor in the rubber match. Lehigh connected on 14 3-pointers compared to Army's five. A late run in the first half created separation for the home team on its way to taking the quarterfinals encounter.

The Black Knights had the upper hand early in the game. Aaron Duhart carried the offensive load, scoring seven of his nine points in the opening half in the first eight minutes. Trailing 16-10, Duhart started a 10-0 run with a layup. Chris Mann's 3-pointer on the wing capped the 10-0 run for a 20-16 lead with 9:16.

Charlie Peterson converted a 3-point play for Army's largest lead, 27-20, with 6:25 remaining. The Mountain Hawks answered the Black Knights run with a 14-0 run in the next 3:25 as Lehigh outscored Army 22-6 for the remainder of the half.

In the second half, the Mountain Hawks built a double-digit lead at the 15-minute and held on to it for the rest of the game. Lehigh eventually led by as much as 20 points with five minutes remaining before the Black Knights went on an 8-0 run.

CADETS CAPSULES

• Jalen Rucker finished with a game-high 26 points for his 15th straight game in double figures, including the final three games of the season. His 12 field goals are the most by a Black Knight this season. He dished out a team-high five assists, grabbed four rebounds and had two steals.

• Josh Caldwell scored 12 points while leading the team in rebounds with five and in steals with three.

• Chris Mann scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds.

• Aaron Duhart added 11 points.

• It was the final game for seniors - Josh Caldwell, Aaron Duhart, Brendan Thiele, Jordan Coleman, John Scully, and Ben Kinker.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• All five starters scored in double figures for the second time this season.

• Army went 12-for-14 from the free-throw line for 85.7 percent which is the second highest of the season

• Josh Caldwell finished his career with 168 steals which are the most in program history and the 22nd most in Patriot League history. His 67 steals this season are the most in program history. Jalen Rucker, the league leader in 3-pointers made, concluded the season with 84 which are the sixth most in program history and the most in six seasons.

• Jalen Rucker finished the season with Army's top-six scoring games.